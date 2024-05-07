Steelers Miss Out on WR Tyler Boyd
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed their shot with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, as the free agent is set to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Steelers were interested in Boyd early in the free agency process, reportedly negotiating with him about a deal. The former Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh native was believed to be a perfect fit for the Steelers this season, but the two sides never seemed to get close on a deal.
He'll now head to Tennessee and reunite with his former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Boyd, 29, is coming off a 667-yard season with two touchdowns. He has 6,000 career receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.
For Pittsburgh, they're operating with George Pickens and Roman Wilson as their top two receivers. They're still believed to be in the market for another vetern, but are looking more at trades than they are free agents.
