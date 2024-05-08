Former QB Warns Steelers About Russell Wilson, Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely reimagined their quarterbacks room, bringing in Russell Wilson to start and Justin Fields to back him up. But some believe that Fields could still be a valuable part of the offense if new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could formulate some packages with him involved.
But NFL commentator Phil Simms said the Steelers need to be careful to not create a quarterback controversy by doing so. If they use to heavy of a hand with Fields, it could lead some to think that he's more deserving player and spark division in the locker room, according to Simms.
"I think they got to be careful about causing issues. I think that's the first thing. We got to create unity here," Simms told NBC Sports' Ahmed Fareed. "We don't want it to be 'We're 1-1, the offense is still getting it going. We bring out Justin Fields. Woah! He ran around the edge for 70 yards.' Or 'Hey we're winning, it's 17-13 but the offense still isn't great. Hey, we bring in Justin Fields again. Woah! He broke another big run. Hey should we start Justin Fields nex week?' ... That's what I think they got to be careful a little there. They got to find their spot to do that."
There's a reasonable debate to be had about what kind of role Fields should have in the offense. Wilson likely offers the steadier hand, but Fields has the chance to rip explosive plays off with his legs. He's been one of the more explosive rushers in all of football, especially at the quarterback position, during his three years in the league.
Both quarterbacks are under contract for just the 2024 season and it would be a waste of Fields' immense talent to leave him on the bench for the entire year. But the Steelers have a clear goal and won't want to open the door to any potential discord that could break down a locker room.
