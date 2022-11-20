Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Hamstring Injury vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has suffered a hamstring injury early in the team's Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Warren left in the first quarter after a reception on the sideline. He was slow to get up and was limping on the sideline when the team trainer came over to evaluate him. After some light running, he was able to continue walking on the sideline by himself. However, the team has declared him questionable to return.
The undrafted rookie has been a growing force in the Steelers offense, catching three passes for 40 yards and rushing for 37 yards in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. He has 190 rushing and 128 receiving yards this season.
Without Warren, Benny Snell Jr. would move into the backup role behind Najee Harris.
UPDATE: Warren has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.
