Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is still competing for his spot in the Super Bowl, but because his NFL career has featured some prominent names, it's always expected that he's asked about his time in the Steel City.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Smith-Schuster spoke about the similarities between his current coach, Andy Reid, and his former, Mike Tomlin. The Chiefs wide receiver said there's one obvious answer to describe the two.

"I would say the biggest thing that I would take away is that, you know, they’re always for the players," Smith-Schuster said. "The feeling that I get with Andy Reid and Coach Tomlin is that I don’t want to be a disappointment to them. You know when you get in trouble and it’s like I don’t want my grandmother mad because she’s my favorite grandmother and she takes care of me. It’s like I go out there and mess up on a play or something, it’s more so you get upset with yourself in making him disappointed. That’s how I felt with both of them.

"They’re for the players. and that’s why the players, we go hard every single day just so we can make everyone around us even better."

That narrative has held strong about Tomlin throughout the years. Many players have made it known how much interest their head coach has in them and how he's constantly looking for the best for his players.

Apparently, the locker room is the same with Reid over in Kansas City.

