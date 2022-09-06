Skip to main content

Steelers Move Kenny Pickett to Backup QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a change to their depth chart.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change to their depth chart, announcing Kenny Pickett as the backup quarterback ahead of Mason Rudolph. 

Pickett was originally listed as the No. 3 quarterback on the original release. Team spokesperson Burt Lauten then sent out a revision with Rudolph as the third-string and Pickett as the backup. 

The change means Pickett will dress during game days while Rudolph will likely be inactive. The Steelers typically dress two quarterbacks for games. 

Mitch Trubisky is still listed as the starter. Pickett moved to the second-team after the first preseason game and remained the backup throughout the remainder of training camp and the last two exhibition games.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is set to address the change during his Week 1 press conference. 

