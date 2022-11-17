Skip to main content

Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their left guard available for Week 11.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's playing. 

"I'm playing," Dotson said. "They just want to get me back without trying to rush me back."

The injury occurred last week and nearly kept Dotson out of the game against the New Orleans Saints. He "fought through it" as he described and is now taking extra steps toward being ready to go on Sunday. 

The third-year guard received a steroid shot early in the week and said the hip is "getting better". 

During the week, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer and John Leglue have rotated through the left guard spot as the Steelers keep Dotson off to the side. According to the player himself, though, it's just a precaution and he'll be ready by kickoff.

