Skip to main content

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the season.

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the 2022 season as cornerback Levi Wallace left the field in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Wallace was helped off after the Bengals' two-point conversion in the third quarter. Trainers took the field after Wallace was slow to get up and helped the corner as he limped to the sideline. 

The injury appeared to be on his right leg. 

He was assisted to the medical tent for further evaluation.  

The Steelers' cornerback depth chart leaves James Pierre to replace Wallace. Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet started the game. Wallace had three tackles before his departure. 

The team has not yet announced his status for the remainder of the game. All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UPDATE: The Steelers have announced that Wallace sustained an ankle injury and his return to the game is questionable.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Minkah Fitzpatrick Scores Steelers First TD of Season

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Intercepts Joe Burrow for Steelers First TD of Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754006_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Gives Steelers Players Special Gifts to Set Tone for Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16263768_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Cornerbacks Will Mix-And-Match Bengals WRs in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16834532_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers vs. Bengals: What to Watch For in Season Opener

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (9)
GM Report

Steelers Make-Or-Break Matchups vs. Bengals

By Jarrett Bailey
USATSI_17251049_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: Can Pittsburgh Start 1-0?

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell