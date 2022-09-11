Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the 2022 season as cornerback Levi Wallace left the field in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wallace was helped off after the Bengals' two-point conversion in the third quarter. Trainers took the field after Wallace was slow to get up and helped the corner as he limped to the sideline.

The injury appeared to be on his right leg.

He was assisted to the medical tent for further evaluation.

The Steelers' cornerback depth chart leaves James Pierre to replace Wallace. Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet started the game. Wallace had three tackles before his departure.

The team has not yet announced his status for the remainder of the game. All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The Steelers have announced that Wallace sustained an ankle injury and his return to the game is questionable.

