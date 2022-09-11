Minkah Fitzpatrick Intercepts Joe Burrow for Steelers First TD of Season

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season started off on the right foot with their defense giving them their first lead of the season.

After going three-and-out and losing a challenge on third down, the Steelers punted to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy's drive started right outside the 20-yard line, but only lasted two plays.

Cam Heyward found Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the opening play, and Minkah Fitzpatrick found the ball on the following play.

Fitzpatrick intercepted Burrow and returned the ball 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers their first score, and lead, of the season.

