Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something

Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' "clerical" error with the depth chart isn't real. The NFL is a perfectly oiled machine. Nothing gets in or out without it being known by everyone. So, to wait almost a full day to correct a depth chart error isn't real - but why would they do it? 

Mason Rudolph didn't sound too thrilled to be the third-string quarterback and didn't close the door on being traded out of Pittsburgh. And truthfully, it feels more and more like a move is going to happen. 

Plus, there's an alarming injury heading into Week 1 that could change everything for the Steelers. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

