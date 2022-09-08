Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' "clerical" error with the depth chart isn't real. The NFL is a perfectly oiled machine. Nothing gets in or out without it being known by everyone. So, to wait almost a full day to correct a depth chart error isn't real - but why would they do it?

Mason Rudolph didn't sound too thrilled to be the third-string quarterback and didn't close the door on being traded out of Pittsburgh. And truthfully, it feels more and more like a move is going to happen.

Plus, there's an alarming injury heading into Week 1 that could change everything for the Steelers.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Film Room: Trey Hendrickson's Dominance and How Steelers Can Stop It

Mason Rudolph Not Closing Door on Possible Trade

Diontae Johnson Injury More Serious Than Steelers Believed

Predicting Steelers 2022 Awards: Most Likely To...

Why Steelers Chose Mitch Trubisky as Their Starting QB

Mason Rudolph Deserves Better From Steelers