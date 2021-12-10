Mike Tomlin Updates Injuries of Watt, Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost both of their outside linebackers against the Vikings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost both of their outside linebackers to soft tissue injuries during Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

T.J. Watt left in the first half with a groin injury and was ruled out shortly after halftime. Alex Highsmith was initially listed with a knee injury but was discovered after the game as having a quad ailment instead.

Head coach Mike Tomlin highlighted both injuries after the game, saying the team got thin throughout the game, "but such is life in the NFL. We won't blink."

Tomlin said the team will do whatever they can to strengthen themselves before their next game. Pittsburgh returns home to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, but will not play for 11 days following their Thursday night matchup.

Watt and Highsmith were replaced by Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka. Neither recorded a sack and combined for six tackles in the game.

Tomlin will return with more update during his Week 15 press conference, which could be held Monday instead of Tuesday this upcoming week.

