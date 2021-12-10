Chase Claypool Blames Teammate for Lost Time During First Down Celebration

Chase Claypool says it wasn't his celebration that cost the Pittsburgh Steelers 10 seconds on their final drive.

Chase Claypool cost the Pittsburgh Steelers twice during their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

The first time, Claypool was flagged for a personal foul penalty during the first half which resulted in head coach Mike Tomlin benching him for a brief period.

Claypool was asked after the game about being benched and said he agreed with the decision.

"I think that was the right move because I can't make a penalty like that, it hurts the team," Claypool said. "Thanks [Diontae Johnson] for getting us out of that long situation."

The second time, Claypool decided to celebrate a first time while the team was moving down the field on a game-tying drive with 30 seconds remaining in the game. The celebration took roughly 10 seconds off the clock while the Steelers were rushing to the line.

"Definitely got to be better. I got tackled near the hash, did my little first down point and went to hand the ball to the ref. He just got there, so even if I got right up and looked for him, he wasn't there."

Claypool said he knew the situation but Trai Turner's attempt to grab the ball from him was why the Steelers lost time.

"[The ref] ran down the field to come get the ball. The ball got knocked out of my hands. That's what costed us time," Claypool said. "But I definitely do have to be better. I knew the situation. I knew I was near the hash, I knew the ball gets placed on the hash. I got to be better. The ball shouldn't be knocked out of my hands."

The Steelers would attempt four more plays before the end of the game, finishing on the 12 yard line with an incompletion to Pat Freiermuth.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Late-Game Surge Not Enough vs. Vikings

Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones

Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar