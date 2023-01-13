Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Named First-Team All-Pro

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken home another offseason honor, being named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Fitzpatrick finished the season tied as the league-leader in interceptions with six, including a game-winning INT against the Ravens with the playoffs on the line in Week 17. His six picks also gave the Steelers defense as a whole the NFL’s interception title.

He also tallied 96 tackles, 11 pass deflections and a touchdown during the year. He played only 15 of the 17 games.

Fitzpatrick has done it all this season, taking home team MVP, NFLPA All-Pro, was selected to the Pro Bowl, and led the league in interceptions.

This is his third All-Pro selection, all three coming with the Steelers. He was the only Steeler on both the first and second team rosters.

