Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The news was delivered to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in plain terms. When head coach Mike Tomlin told him that the team was making a change, he didn't have to say much.

"He said 8's in at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's all he said"

Trubisky had a bleak assessment of his performance against the New York Jets which ended early as the Steelers looked for a spark.

"Took some shots, didn't connect, didn't score enough points, got pulled at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's just how it goes. Business as usual. We just got to find a way to pull together as a team and move forward from here. Disappointed, obviously but that's part of it."

Trubisky completed seven of 13 passes for 84 yards, no touchdowns and an interception before being benched at halftime for rookie backup Kenny Pickett.

When asked if he thinks the team might come back to him, Trubisky said he had no idea. But either way, he still holds the position of captain and expects to remain a leader for this team, whether he's starting or not.

"Just come to work, be a good teammate, continue to try and be a leader for this team and go back to work to help in any way I can," Trubisky said. "It's a tough deal. It's definitely not what I wanted, not what I expected, but it's part of it."

