Steelers RB Najee Harris Re-Injures Foot in Season Opener

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third injury of Week 1 as running back Najee Harris left late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

Harris limped off the field with 1:50 left in the game after being tackled by a crowd of Bengals. He jogged gingerly to the sideline with trainers and began being evaluated. After sitting on the bench, Harris appeared to be frustrated, tossing his shoe.

Harris dealt with a lisfranc injury during training camp and missed most of the preseason. The injury appeared to be on his left lower leg.

Without Harris, the Steelers will turn to Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell Jr. at running back. Harris totaled just 23 yards in the game up until his injury.

Pittsburgh also dealt with injuries to Levi Wallace and Mason Cole during the game.

