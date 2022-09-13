Skip to main content

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers get great news on T.J. Watt's injury.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get the best news possible on outside linebacker T.J. Watt's injury. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will not require surgery on his pectoral injury and should return at some point during the season, according to NFL Network. 

Watt was waiting for the results of a second and third opinion on whether to proceed with surgery or go through rehab on his torn pectoral muscle. He is “still waiting” for final confirmation, but the belief is he will opt for rehab which means he is likely to miss six weeks of the regular season. 

During Watt's absence, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will fill the roll opposite of Alex Highsmith. Both spoke about replacing the All-Pro during his injury and agreed that it'll take a complete team effort to fill Watt's shoes. 

"It's tough," Reed said on replacing Watt. "He's a great player. Defensive Player of the Year. Led the league in sacks. It's hard to replace a guy like that, but I think that we have the guys in the room to make up for what we'll be missing in him. I'm just excited for the road ahead."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt

4 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Bengals

Jaylen Warren Ready to Replace Najee Harris for Steelers

T.J. Watt Might Not Miss Entire Season

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17250704_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Taking Deeper Look at Najee Harris Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945179_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Get Potential Good News on T.J. Watt's Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030132_168388034_lowres
News

Malik Reed Ready to Fill T.J. Watt's Role for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029097_168388034_lowres
GM Report

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Steelers Win Over Bengals

By Jarrett Bailey
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (10)
GM Report

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Easy Option for Cowboys

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18904243_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Jaylen Warren Ready to Replace Najee Harris as Steelers RB

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19028604_168388034_lowres
GM Report

4 Winners and 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Bengals

By Stephen Thompson