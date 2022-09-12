Skip to main content

Report: Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have their running back in Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten good news regarding the injury to running back Najee Harris. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, all tests have come back negative for major issues on Harris's foot, and there's optimism he'll play in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. 

Harris left in the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He limped off to the sideline and was later seen in the tunnel wearing a boot on his left foot. 

Harris's injury is reportedly considered a re-aggravation of a lisfranc sprain he suffered during training camp. If he's unable to play in Week 2, Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell Jr. would be the team's running backs against the New England Patriots. 

