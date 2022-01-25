Two Steelers Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and punter Pressley Harvin III were named to the 2021 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Harris led all rookies and finished fourth overall in the NFL in yards from scrimmage this season. Harris finished the year with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, including 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. He also scored 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving, which ranked second in the NFL among rookies.

Harvin had a roller coaster season, averaging 42.6 yards per punt in 2021. However, he finished the year strong, punting seven times in the Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card game, averaging 49.7 yards a punt and a net average of 40.9 yards. He also landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 56 yards.

"I wanted to leave the season with knowing that I can leave on a good note," Harvin said about the Kansas City game. "I can show them what I can do as well as continue to work myself into doing it just about every single time."

