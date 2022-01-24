Steelers Considered a Top Team to Land Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace one future Hall of Famer with another.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the second-highest odds to land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, according to Betonline.ag.

The Steelers sit just behind the Denver Broncos (5/2) in acquiring Rodgers this spring. Pittsburgh carries 7/2 odds into the Conference Championships, followed by the Miami Dolphins at 9/2, Philadelphia Eagles at 11/2 and Cleveland Browns with 15/2 odds.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said at the end of the season that "all options are on the table" for the Steelers next quarterback. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are expected to compete with at least one outside QB.

Unless it's Rodgers.

Rodgers has mentioned during his apperances on the Pat MacAfee Show this season that he has a high level of respect for Tomlin. The two even shared a look during their Week 4 matchup that caught national attention.

