Steelers Noncommittal to Mike Tomlin After Current Contract

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into the 2023 season with bigger hopes than they had in 2022. After a rookie quarterback helped lead them to a 9-8 record and the brink of the playoffs, this next season is expected to be better - and team president Art Rooney II expects more.

Rooney spoke with a small group of media for the last time to wrap up the 2022 season. During which, he spoke about the progress the team had and the "encouragement" that came with it. He also addressed why the team is sticking with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and where both sides of the ball are headed this offseason.

What he wouldn't touch on is head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin will enter the final year of his contract in 2024 and has not signed an extension to this point. He's been in Pittsburgh since 2007, leading the team to a Super Bowl win and zero losing records. However, the Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016.

"I don't like to speculate on our coach's contract," Rooney said. "So, we will see."

Rooney did praise the head coach, and there are strong reasons to believe the Steelers have no intentions of moving on from Tomlin anytime soon.

"I think the number one thing I always want to see in a team, and I think it's up to the coach to make this happen, is to get better as the season goes on," Rooney said. "I mean, you should be your best team at the end of the season. And so, I thought we did that. Bringing a rookie quarterback along, I think, as I said before, there's no one way to do it right. I think we wound up with a rookie quarterback who got better as the season went on and I think we're excited about the future because of that. So, I think those things are encouraging and the way Mike handled them."

The Steelers will enter year two with a new quarterback and many of the same coaches. With two years left on his current deal, 2023 could be an important indicator for the next contract Tomlin signs in Pittsburgh.

