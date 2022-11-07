Skip to main content

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers could land a proven coaching veteran.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. 

Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half of their outings. Even if no change will come this season, the Steelers will likely look for a new face come the spring, and one option just hit the open market. 

In the midst of his fourth season as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich has been released of his duties. The Colts' 3-5-1 start has been a major disappointment, but even if Reich's time in Indy didn't end how it should've, he's got the resume to believe he's not leaving the NFL. 

So, who's going to call? Chances are it's a team in search of an offensive coordinator - a position Reich held for two years in San Diego and then two years in Philadelphia. A team like the Steelers perhaps.

In his final season with the Eagles, Reich's offense was the third-best scoring unit in the league. They averaged 28.6 points per game while throwing for 233 yards and rushing for 132 yards per game. 

The Steelers need experience at the offensive coordinator position and can't take a risk on another hire hurting the development of Kenny Pickett. Reich seems like a good fit. He might not be guaranteed to be the best just yet, but if he's their top option come the spring, Pittsburgh is getting a proven OC in 2023. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Second Half Could be a Win for Steelers

Steelers Land Best College Football Player in Latest Mock Draft

William Jackson Believed He'd Be With Steelers Years Ago

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in William Jackson

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19166220_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19289367_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Defense Will Look Much Different After Bye Week

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19331411_168388034_lowres
News

Now Is the Best Time To Put Faith in Steelers to the Test

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16970295_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB's Top Team

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19331412_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers Player Blames Latest Loss on Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18984393_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17449049_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Questions Steelers Need to Answer After Bye Week

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19248101_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

4 Positives From First Half of Steelers Season

By Noah Strackbein