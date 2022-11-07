Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position.

Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half of their outings. Even if no change will come this season, the Steelers will likely look for a new face come the spring, and one option just hit the open market.

In the midst of his fourth season as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich has been released of his duties. The Colts' 3-5-1 start has been a major disappointment, but even if Reich's time in Indy didn't end how it should've, he's got the resume to believe he's not leaving the NFL.

So, who's going to call? Chances are it's a team in search of an offensive coordinator - a position Reich held for two years in San Diego and then two years in Philadelphia. A team like the Steelers perhaps.

In his final season with the Eagles, Reich's offense was the third-best scoring unit in the league. They averaged 28.6 points per game while throwing for 233 yards and rushing for 132 yards per game.

The Steelers need experience at the offensive coordinator position and can't take a risk on another hire hurting the development of Kenny Pickett. Reich seems like a good fit. He might not be guaranteed to be the best just yet, but if he's their top option come the spring, Pittsburgh is getting a proven OC in 2023.

