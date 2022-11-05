Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today.

So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, the Steelers are the first team to select a non-quarterback. With the fourth pick in the draft, Pittsburgh lands Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson, one of the most talented prospects in many years.

"There's no need to overthink this one," PFF writes. "Anderson is the best non-quarterback in this draft class. He led the nation in pressures last year (82) and ranks fifth in pressures this season (37). At only 243 pounds, he’s also a tremendous run-defender, earning grades of 89.6 and 86.7 in that facet the past two seasons."

All Steelers' Derrick Bell described Anderson as the perfect fit for the Steelers as they watch Alex Highsmith play himself into a big contract in two years.

"Rarely do you see a true freshman come right into a historic program such as Alabama and dominate right away, but that's exactly what Anderson's done since stepping foot onto campus.

"Anderson possesses a lightning-quick first step coupled with impressive strength and violent hands upon impact. The Crimson Tide superstar is an incredibly stout run defender despite being a tad bit undersized for his position. For all of his jaw-dropping physical traits, he also plays with a red-hot motor that never stops running in between whistles."

Adding another star next to T.J. Watt, and Highsmith for a season, seems like the perfect fit. It's also a move the Steelers have tried to pull off with veterans the last two seasons.

