Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.

T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee are set to return to action this week. From here out, how much better can the season get? And before we answer that, we have to ask, what's a winning season for the Steelers?

Let's check it out.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

William Jackson Believed He'd Be With Steelers Years Ago

Steelers Will Not Fire Matt Canada Over Bye Week

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in William Jackson

Omar Khan Has a Plan for Steelers

Chase Claypool Says Goodbye to Steelers Fans

Final Details Emerge on William Jackson Trade

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada