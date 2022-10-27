Skip to main content

Steelers Should Get Two Playmakers Back From Injury in Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get two starters back on the field against the Eagles.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should have two players back on the field from injury during their Week 8 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and wide receiver/returner Steven Sims both anticipate playing this weekend for Pittsburgh. Both have dealt with hamstring injuries, Witherspoon's keeping him out since Week 4 and Sims forcing him to miss last week's game. 

Witherspoon told 93.7 The Fan that he expects to play in Week 8 against the Eagles. He returned to practice last week and has been a full participant during preparation this week. 

Sims confirmed to All Steelers that he is likely going to play this weekend, and also expects to be the starter at kick and punt returner if he's on the field. 

"I bring a spark to the team. I bring an energy to the special teams," Sims said. "That's my role, and I'm going to take it and run."

Sims's injury happened on an 89-yard kick return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the game but felt it more the next week. 

