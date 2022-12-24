Steelers Playoff Chances Keep Climbing With Help From Christmas Eve Games

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to see their playoff hopes rise, this time with the help of the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

With the Texans' defeat of the Tennessee Titans and the Saints win over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers' playoff chances have officially climbed above 0.X%, and they finally have 1% odds of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.

If the Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, those odds climb to 2% entering Christmas morning with a whole sleet of games to either rise or drop those chances.

With wins in their final three games, the Steelers could have as high as an 11% chance of making the playoffs without the impact of other teams.

Heading into the second-half of Week 16 games, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers loses would significantly help the Steelers.

