Steelers Players Honor Franco Harris Before Raiders Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending Christmas Eve competing to keep their playoff hopes alive and honoring the late Franco Harris on the night his number will be retired by the franchise.

To begin the celebration, Steelers players entered the stadium all dawned in Harris #32 jerseys, paying tribute to the Hall of Fame running back.

The Steelers started their celebration on the exact moment of the Immaculate Reception with the original broadcast of the game being played outside of Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh also painted the endzones to replicate the 1972 AFC Divisional Round and will retire the number at halftime with members of the '72 team in attendance.

Harris passed this week at the age of 72, just three days before his number was set to be retired. Throughout the week, players and coaches shared their inspiration to play for the late Pittsburgh icon.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon



Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

