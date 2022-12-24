Steelers Rookie Duo in for Huge Game Against Raiders

Kenny Pickett and George Pickens could steal the show for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to throw it deep despite the weather at Acrisure Stadium? Yes. And there's an opportunity for both Kenny Pickett and George Pickens to have monster games.

Pickens has proven that there is no catch radius when the football is in the air. For a 21-year-old, he's one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL, and no ball is too out of place for him.

50 mile per hour gusts of wind will not be easy to throw through, but if Pickett can launch the ball deep enough for Pickens to grab it, he's most likely going to.

So far this season, Pickens, on throws over 20 yards, ranks third in catches (12), first in contested catches (9), sixth in yards (364), and fourth total EPA. But his numbers are only half the argument.

The Raiders are down their best cornerback in Roc Ya-Sin and are now relying on a third-stringer Amik Robertson after benching backup Sidney Jones.

Robertson might be playing fine, but the disadvantage will come with size as Pickens is 6-foot-3 and Robertson is 5-foot-8. That wouldn't matter much near the line of scrimmage but the way the Steelers use their star-studded rookie, it means a lot.

Bad weather or not, the Steelers rookie QB-WR duo could be in for a big game on Christmas Eve.

