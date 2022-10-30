Steelers Tickets Drop Drastically, But Now's The Time for Super Bowl Reservations

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be trying to turn their season around, but that isn't stopping anyone from going to their games.

Heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers' ticket prices are still red hot, but they did take a dip from Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Last week, the Steelers held the highest-priced ticket on the market. Against the Dolphins, the highest get-in price for a ticket was $29,388, with the average price at $602.

This week, prices have dropped over 29%, leaving the highest-priced ticket at $9,769. That being said, the average ticket will cost more, coming in at about $623.

Where should you get those tickets? SI Tickets, of course.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL - as well as 5 College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.

If you're still a believer anything can happen for the Steelers, you can currently secure your Super Bowl reservation at just $25, down nearly 65% since the start of the season.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster