Steelers LB T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn't back yet as the team did not activate him from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watt returned to practice this week, opening up his 21-day return window. He's been ramping up toward a return since his injury, working off to the side at practice and going through workouts prior to games.

Watt said he feels like his body is headed in "the right direction" and that both his pectoral and his knee are both trending toward being 100%.

The star linebacker is expected back after the bye week, and said this period has been "tough" while watching from the sideline.

"Flunky things happen and anything can happen on any given play," Watt said. "If anything, it gives me more of a reason to not take this game for granted. It sucks not being able to practice and not being able to play but when you come back it makes you cherish it that much more and makes you want it that much more."

