Skip to main content

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another key player in their season opener.

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the latest name to leave the season opener with an injury. 

Watt went down after hitting Joe Burrow on a last-minute drive in Week 1. After tackling Burrow, he stood up, walked off to the sideline holding his shoulder and met with trainers. They did not go into the medical tent but instead headed straight to the locker room. 

Watt's injury comes after the Steelers suffered injuries to Levi Wallace, Mason Cole and Najee Harris. 

The team has not announced the injury, but as he walked towards the sideline he said, "I tore my pec" to the trainers. 

Before his injury, Watt recorded six tackles and a sack.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

Minkah Fitzpatrick Scores Steelers First TD of Season

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18962025_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Najee Harris Injured Late vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18956163_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers C Mason Cole Returns After Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028477_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Intercepts Joe Burrow for Steelers First TD of Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754006_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Gives Steelers Players Special Gifts to Set Tone for Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16263768_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Cornerbacks Will Mix-And-Match Bengals WRs in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein