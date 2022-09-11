Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the latest name to leave the season opener with an injury.

Watt went down after hitting Joe Burrow on a last-minute drive in Week 1. After tackling Burrow, he stood up, walked off to the sideline holding his shoulder and met with trainers. They did not go into the medical tent but instead headed straight to the locker room.

Watt's injury comes after the Steelers suffered injuries to Levi Wallace, Mason Cole and Najee Harris.

The team has not announced the injury, but as he walked towards the sideline he said, "I tore my pec" to the trainers.

Before his injury, Watt recorded six tackles and a sack.

