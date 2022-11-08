Steelers Waive Ryan Anderson, Clearing Room for T.J. Watt's Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a number of roster moves as they begin preparation for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The team has announced that they have waived outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, cut kicker Nick Sciba from the practice squad and have signed wide receiver Josh Malone back to the practice squad.

The moves come with the anticipation that kicker Chris Boswell will return from his groin injury that kept him out of Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be activated back to the 53-man roster.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's optimistic Watt will return from Injured Reserve this week, and Anderson's departure seems like a clear indication it will happen soon.

The Steelers are also expecting safety Damontae Kazee back this week and will need to waive another player to clear room on the active roster.

