Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

If he's healthy, the Pittsburgh Steelers will let Minkah Fitzpatrick play.

PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. 

"If he's available, that'd be great," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "If he's not, we'll move on without him. So right now, until we get closer to the game I don't have much of an expectation."

Though Fitzpatrick was listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week, Austin isn't concerned. He said Fitzpatrick is the kind of player that doesn't need to practice extensively in order to be ready for gameday. 

"He's got plenty of reps under his belt, so I don't worry about it if he's not cleared or ready to go until gametime," Austin added. 

