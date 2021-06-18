Steelers Meet With a Five-Time Pro Bowl Guard

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at free agent options to add depth to their offensive line.

Five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Turner, 28, played the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending his first six years with the Carolina Panthers. He was the Panthers' third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Turner was traded to the Chargers last season but missed seven games with a string of injuries in 2020. He was cut by Los Angeles in March.

The Steelers don't have much depth on their offensive line. Veteran guard David DeCastro did not practice during the team's minicamp, leaving Rashaad Coward as the team's primary guard opposite of Kevin Dotson.

B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer are considered reliable swing guards, but both are competing for the starting center position. Rookie Kendrick Green is preparing to transition to a full-time center in the NFL.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

