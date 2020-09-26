SI.com
AllSteelers
Troy Polamalu, James Farrior Highlight Steelers 2020 Hall of Honor Class

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Hall of Honor class has been announced, and it includes one player headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2017, the Steelers opened their Hall of Honor by inducting 24 inaugural members. In 2018, they added five more names to their list, and last season, four new Hall of Honor members joined the crew. 

This year, the Steelers inducted five new members to the Hall of Honor. Dwight White, Mike Wagner, James Farrior, Greg Lloyd and Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu have been named the 2020 class. 

Dwight "Mad Dog" White, a member of the 1970's Steel Curtain, played 10 seasons with the Steelers, is a four-time Super Bowl champion, and ranks 10th all-time in franchise history for sacks (46).

On the backend of the Steelers defense during the 70's was safety Mike Wagner. Wagner recorded 36 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries during his 10 seasons in Pittsburgh. He finished his career with four Super Bowl rings and two Pro Bowl appearances. 

Linebacker James Farrior joined the team in free agency in 2002 and turned his Steelers career into two Super Bowl wins. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2004 and finished his career with two Pro Bowl appearances. 

Greg Lloyd became a pivotal part of the Steelers 1990's defense. In 12 years, he recorded 53.5 sacks, 34 fumbles and was named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons from 1993-1995. 

Finishing the list is Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu. 

The high-flying safety is headed to Canton, OH. next fall but will also be inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor. In 12 years in Pittsburgh Polamalu was named to eight Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pro teams, and was the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 

For players to be considered for the Hall of Honor, they mush have played for the team for at least five seasons and have been retired for minimum three years. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team will wait until fans are able to be present at games before they induct the 2020 class. For now, there is no date set.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

