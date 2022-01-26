Stephen A. Smith Blasts Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

This week, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take made it VERY known he is not in support of the Pittsburgh Steelers making Mason Rudolph their next starting quarterback.

This week, Smith held nothing back as he discussed the future of the Steelers passing game.

"The thought of Mason Rudolph being the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes me want to vomit," Smith said.

Smith continued, addressing head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert, saying they need to know Rudolph is not a starter.

"I want to be very, very clear about this. I'm a Steelers fan lifelong. We all know this," Smith said. "I have no problem with him being on the roster. You're Mike Tomlin, you're Kevin Colbert, you're the Rooney family you can't go into next season with Mason Rudolph as your quarterback."

The ESPN start pointed to Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes as reasons the Steelers need to find a superstar for their next quarterback. And as for Rudolph, Smith made it clear he should know his role on the roster.

"Know your lane, you're 5-4 as a starter, even though you ain't won a game two years as a starter," Smith said. ".. You've had moments and opportunities to impress folks. It hasn't been that impressive."

