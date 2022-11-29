INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started strong in Indianapolis as they took an early 6-0 lead over the Colts in Week 12. But one play caught the attention of many, and a big blow to quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be his own fault.

Pickett caught the ball in shotgun and took a 12-yard sack that took the Steelers out of field goal range on 4th down. Looking at the play at first glance, Pickett appears to have no sense to escape the pressure from Yannick Ngakoue. However, former NFL offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz says the sack is on Pickett.

Schwartz played nine years in the NFL and was named an All-Pro four times. And looking at the tape, the Super Bowl champion believes this one was on Pickett.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steven Sims Ready for Steelers First Return Touchdown in Too Long

Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great First Time They Met

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson's Lack of Success