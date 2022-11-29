Skip to main content

Former Super Bowl Champ Blames Steelers QB Kenny Pickett for Brutal Sack

Apparently, this one was on the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started strong in Indianapolis as they took an early 6-0 lead over the Colts in Week 12. But one play caught the attention of many, and a big blow to quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be his own fault. 

Pickett caught the ball in shotgun and took a 12-yard sack that took the Steelers out of field goal range on 4th down. Looking at the play at first glance, Pickett appears to have no sense to escape the pressure from Yannick Ngakoue. However, former NFL offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz says the sack is on Pickett. 

Schwartz played nine years in the NFL and was named an All-Pro four times. And looking at the tape, the Super Bowl champion believes this one was on Pickett.

