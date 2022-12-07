T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Steelers Most Overrated Players

PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest superstars fall into the "overrated" tagline. At least according to ESPN's Seth Walder, who collected the feedback from analytics departments of 21 NFL teams.

Those stars are T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both two of the highest-paid players at their position and both are considered overrated amongst those tallied.

While no explanation was given as to why Watt was placed on the list, the analytic staffer who chose Fitzpatrick compared him to Jamal Adams.

"He’s better than Adams, but I feel like Fitzpatrick is just very chaotic. He has a lot of great flash plays, but I think he’s out of position and making mistakes too much. I think his grades are always … a lot lower than what the scouts are saying about him"

Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has played just five games this season, of which the Steelers have won four. Despite his impact being limited this season because of a pectoral injury, the outside linebacker carried DPOY and three All-Pro selections into the season.

As for Fitzpatrick, he has four interceptions, a touchdown and 62 tackles. Despite being one interception short of his career-high, I guess it's been a down year for the safety.

