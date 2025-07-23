T.J. Watt Promises to Break Steelers Playoff Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally signed T.J. Watt to the extension he's been waiting for, inking the superstar edge rusher to a four-year deal worth $123 million. Now, Watt is set to return to the team as they begin training camp, and he's ready to break the mold with his new deal.
Speaking with Graham Bensinger, Watt opened up about what bothers him most about his NFL career, making it known that not winning a playoff game, "genuinely" bothers" him at this point.
"Winning a Super Bowl is no doubt motivating me, and winning a playoff game is absolutely motivating me," Watt said. "It is something we haven’t been able to do since I’ve been there. I think that’s absolutely unacceptable and that is attached to my name right now. And I have to answer for it, as much as it sucks. When you say T.J. Watt, you say T.J. Watt has not won a playoff game. It genuinely bothers me because I’m part of those teams."
Watt wants to change that, and the Steelers are looking his way to do that. With Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and the other big changes they've made this offseason, the team believes they have the roster to go on a run in 2025. But they needed Watt to be part of it.
The former Defensive Player of the Year holds a share of the single-season sack record and continues to become one of the greatest players in franchise history. But without a playoff win, he's motivated by the fact that his career has a big hole in it.
If the Steelers are gonna break that cycle, they look like this is going to be that year. They've come close in the past but have failed to do so. Watt has made the playoffs nearly every season since being in the league. Now, he's got a new contract and a goal to make sure that narrative goes away.
