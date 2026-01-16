What Mike Tomlin's Departure Means for the Rest of the Steelers Coaching Staff

Mike Tomlin decided to step down from being the Steelers’ head coach on Tuesday after 19 seasons with the team. His choice obviously impacts the organization in many ways, but it sounds like that ripple effect starts with his coaching staff.

The search is on for Tomlin’s replacement, which will be led by owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan. The team informed Tomlin’s coaching staff this week that they should invite other opportunities as there’s no guarantee for a future for them with the Steelers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on Thursday. The new coach will need to rehire them in order to remain on the staff. All of Tomlin’s staff have contracts expiring at the end of February.

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been requested by a few teams to interview for their head coach openings, but otherwise the rest of the staff hasn’t been named for any other big positions across the league. The Steelers also already stated that no one internally will be hired for the head coaching role.

But, now that the Steelers told the coaching staff to welcome other opportunities, maybe they’ll start landing with new teams. Or, they could hold out hope that the new Steelers coach will want to keep them around.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if someone like special teams coordinator Danny Smith ultimately chooses to retire this offseason. He’s 72, and he’s been with the Steelers since the 2013 season.

It seems like the 2026 Steelers will be a whole new team in terms of who is standing on the sidelines. Coaching hires tend to bring familiar faces along with them, so that wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers coach-to-be does the same and clears house.

