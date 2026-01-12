J.J. Watt Shared Playoff Video News With Steelers' T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are desperately trying to end a ten-year long streak when they take on the Houston Texans to conclude Wild Card Weekend. The last time the organization won in the postseason was in the year 2016, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs en route to the AFC Championship.

Since then, the Steelers have faced multiple disappointments. The hope is that this year, it all comes together and this terrible trend is reversed.

A large piece of that hope rests on superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt, who is playing in just his second game since returning from a partially collapsed lung. He played a key part in their Week 18 victory, recording a timely interception that helped the Steelers earn their first AFC North division title since 2020. Thankfully, the younger Watt is feeling great and ready for a playoff showdown. No one would know better than his older brother, former Texans legend J.J. Watt.

J.J. Provides Health Update on T.J.

The elder Watt appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the final game in the opening round of the playoffs. This game obviously carries extra weight for J.J., who is the greatest defender in Houston Texans history and a proud older brother. Speaking to the hosts, J.J. said that his little brother has responded exactly as hoped in his return, setting him up for big things in the Wild Card contest.

"He is doing great. He feels great," Watt said about his brother. "Obviously, last week (he) played, did well."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Texans' Hype Voice

The Watt family has to be thrilled with how T.J. has healed and recovered from his scary injury. Luckily for J.J., he still has a strong sense of humor and instinct to mess with his little brother.

Another moment that stood out during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show was the elder Watt mentioning that he had to let T.J. know about his involvement in a recent project.

The Texans released their playoff hype video ahead of their playoff game. Who was the voice on the video? Of course, it was franchise legend, J.J. Watt. While he wanted to make sure his brother knew the video was made before the Texans' opponent was determined, J.J. had a good laugh sending it over to him anyway.

"I did text him as soon as the playoff match happened," he said. "I said, 'Hey, I just want you to know this video is filmed last week."

