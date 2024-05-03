Omar Khan Hints at More Steelers Moves
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 draft class has received rave reviews, from ESPN to NFL Network, most platforms giving them no worse than an "A-" grade on their selections. A lot of the credit goes to general manager Omar Khan, who finished his second draft as general manager by selecting Ryan Watts late in the 6th round.
The success was largely focused on the early rounds, landing offensive line talent in Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the first and second rounds. The additions of Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson at picks 84 and 98 respectively closed out a very strong Day 1 and 2.
That being said, when Khan appeared on the Jim Rome Show he made sure everyone knew they weren't done this season.
"We feel good about where we're at, but obviously there's still some unfinished business until we get into the season and we start winning football games and we reach our goal, which is to win a Super Bowl," Khan said. "We don't want to be watching the Super Bowl on the couch and watching somebody else play and win the game."
The Steelers had an active free agency period in 2024, landing players such as inside linebacker Patrick Queen and and quarterback Russell Wilson. They will now try to continue to bolster their lineup with the necessary pieces
Pittsburgh has also been linked to trades throughout the offseason, and the window may still be open for them to approach a top available wide receiver or cornerback.
