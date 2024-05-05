Former Steelers WR Changes Number With Bills
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has a new number as he enters his fourth NFL team. Now with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh's former second-round pick is set to wear No. 14, according to the X account NFL Jersey Numbers.
Claypool wore No. 11 with the Steelers and then No. 10 with the Chicago Bears. During his run with the Miami Dolphins, he switched to a different bracket, wearing No. 83, and will now rock No. 14 in Buffalo - formerly worn by Stefon Diggs.
Claypool is looking to bounce back after some down years in the NFL. Since being traded from the Steelers to the Bears in 2022, he's only added 22 receptions, 217 yards and a touchdown to his career total. During his time in Pittsburgh, he started 27 games, catching 153 passes for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Signing a one-year deal with the Bills, Claypool will get an opportunity to replace Diggs and Gabe Davis, joining Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir in the wide receiver room.
