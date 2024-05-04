Could Steelers Make Change at RB?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have some uncertainty at running back, leaving the door open for change. And instead of waiting until 2025, the team may be ready to make the move now.
When the Steelers decided not to pick up Najee Harris's fifth-year option, the speculation was that they wanted to see if he fits in Arthur Smith's offense. It also brought light to the possibility of Jaylen Warren being viewed as the starter beyond this upcoming season.
But what if it's the plan is to make the transition now? Or at least leave the door open for competition during training camp this summer?
Warren is also entering the final year of his rookie contract but could be tendered as a restricted free agent after the season. Last year, he averaged 5.3 yards per carry, totaling 784 rushing yards and four scores. This is on top of some impressive catches and runs and maybe the best blocking performance of any running back in the NFL.
So, what if the plan is to make the switch in 2024? Allow Warren to take over as the starter and Harris to begin working as the power back behind him? Still split the workload, but allow the Steelers to see what they have when Warren is the No. 1 instead of the No. 2.
There's been talk about which one of the two should be the starter for two years now. And with the team showing their hand about the future of Harris, maybe a switch is finally coming.
