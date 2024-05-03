Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool Finds New NFL Home
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is headed to Buffalo, signing a one-year deal with the Bills, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
Claypool, 25, was the Steelers' second-round draft pick in 2020. He spent two and a half seasons in Pittsburgh before the team traded him at the deadline to the Chicago Bears. In exchange, they received a second-round pick, which turned into cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
During his time in Pittsburgh, Claypool played in 39 games, including 27 starts. He caught 153 passes for 2,044 yards and 12 touchowns.
After his departure, Claypool struggled to find success in the NFL. He played just 10 games for the Chicago Bears, catching 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. He was eventually traded to the Miami Dolphins, where he spent most of his playing time on special teams, catching just four passes for 26 yards in nine games.
Claypool will join a revamped and young Bills receiving core which may present opportunities to compete. After trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Buffalo could look for Claypool to be a key contributor to their offense this season.
