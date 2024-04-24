Steelers Urged to Pass on Alabama CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a wide range of options available to them when it becomes time to make the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but there is one player they should avoid, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
Ballentine thinks Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a good player and will be available for the Steelers to select at No. 20, but that they can't afford to miss out on adding to their offensive line at that slot.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers may be tempted to pair the Alabama product with Joey Porter Jr. if he’s still on the board at No. 20," Ballentine said. "However, the Steelers were 10th in passer rating allowed last season with a combination of Porter, Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace manning the cornerback spots. Meanwhile, the offense was 28th in scoring and 23rd in EPA per play, in part because their offensive line wasn’t up to snuff.”
McKinstry totalled 93 total tackles, 5 for a loss, two interceptions and 23 passes defended in 42 games over three seasons with the Crimson Tide while also adding value as a punt returner at times. But the Steelers traded for former Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson this offseason and with Darius Rush and Cory Trice set to return for their second seasons in the NFL, it's possible the Steelers don't see corner as that pressing of a need compared to offensive tackle or center, where they are especially thin.
The Steelers have lots of needs to fill in with their first few picks in the NFL Draft but cornerback will have to wait while they fill out the offensive line.
