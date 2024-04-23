All Steelers

Report: Steelers Working on Draft Trade With Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a blockbuster trade for a star defender.

PITTSBURGH -- Rumors have swirled all week about what the Pittsburgh Steelers will do with their first round draft pick this year. Trade up, trade down or stand pat - all of the options typically end with them taking an offensive lineman or sometimes a wide receiver.

But one NFL insider is hearing that a potential blockbluster trade for a cornerback could be in the works between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. It would involve the Steelers offering a more compelling package for the No. 12 overall pick than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline.

"I'm told the Steelers and Broncos are talking trade as Pittsburgh is another team that is targetting Mitchell and would move up to draft him," Pauline wrote.

Mitchell, a 2024 unanimous All-American selection, is considered one of, if not the top cornerback available in this year's draft. He stands 6'0 and weighs 197 pounds and could be the second defensive back of the future the Steelers install next to 2023 draft standout, Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers would face stiff competition from the Eagles, who need help in their own secondary desperately to land this pick. The Steelers can, however, offer the higher first round pick of the two teams that Denver could use to grab a quarterback later in the first round - likely one of Michael Penix or Bo Nix (Pauline believes it would be Nix). Pauline did not specify what kind of additional compensation from the Steelers would be necessary to make the deal work.

Cornerback was shaping up to be the second or third need the Steelers addressed in this draft but with this report now out there, a new possibility is in the mix.

