Steelers Linked to Another WR Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for another top wideout.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after
Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Aiyuk has dominated talks this week but another star wideout could be a trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the hours remaining before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Denver Broncos have been contacted multiple times by different teams who have interest in leading receiver, Courtland Sutton and the Steelers are a serious candidate to land him via the trade market.

“Denver has received several trade calls on him but haven’t planned to trade him. Pittsburgh could be a team to watch here,” he said.

Sutton led the Broncos in targets, receptions and yards in 2023 and caught a team-high 10 touchdown passes as well. The first five years of his career have yielded some mixed results but Sutton has proven that he can be productive when he gets a full season’s work and his development as a redzone threat makes him all the more dangerous. 

The Steelers are desperate for another starting-caliber wide receiver to pair with second-year star George Pickens. They have Calvin Austin III under contract for the next two seasons and signed Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson to cheap free agent deals this spring. But few if any of those players seem like a comfortable option to be a No. 2 receiver for a team that competes. 

The Steelers have explored a trade for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk and have met with some of the top wideouts available in this year’s NFL Draft, but now a new option is emerging with Sutton on the trade market. 

