What Goes Into Steelers Benching Ben Roethlisberger

It's a decision everything is thinking about, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have to at least be considering.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third-straight game, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Now, the question is, "should they bench Ben Roethlisberger?"

But what goes into benching Big Ben? As easy as it sounds, there are a lot of questions that would go into the decision. The Steelers aren't looking to lose but they also aren't looking to burn a Hall of Fame bridge. So, if they're thinking about the move, they need to assure themselves they have answered all the questions.

