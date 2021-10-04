October 4, 2021
What Goes Into Steelers Benching Ben Roethlisberger

It's a decision everything is thinking about, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have to at least be considering.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third-straight game, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Now, the question is, "should they bench Ben Roethlisberger?"

But what goes into benching Big Ben? As easy as it sounds, there are a lot of questions that would go into the decision. The Steelers aren't looking to lose but they also aren't looking to burn a Hall of Fame bridge. So, if they're thinking about the move, they need to assure themselves they have answered all the questions. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

