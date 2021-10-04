Aaron Rodgers Addresses In-Game Exchange With Mike Tomlin

The moment between the Packers quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach was nothing subtle.

If you didn't see it, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a moment during Week 4's game at Lambeau Field.

It wasn't just an ordinary moment. The smiles exchanged between the two legends caught fire on social media and had the whole NFL world ready to strap a black and gold helmet to the head of Rodgers in 2022.

Tons of chemistry already, right? Maybe not. Rodgers addressed the moment after the game and basically said the two have only met "from a far."

"It’s a lot of respect," Rodgers said. "I haven’t spent time with him, but I’ve watched him from afar for a long time…a lot of respect for him. I just enjoy that way that he talks about his players. I’ve had some friends play over there and the stories are very consistent with the kind of day-to-day coach that he is. I like his demeanor. He fits that Iron City perfectly. A lot of respect."

This isn't the first time Rodgers has complimented the city of Pittsburgh and their head coach, and it might not be the last.

