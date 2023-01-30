Steelers Have Secret Weapon Who Built the Eagles Super Bowl Team

PITTSBURGH -- It's not totally known where Andy Weidl sits in the pecking order with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. He's obviously high up, but how far below Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan does he fall?

If the Steelers were smart, which they are, they'll look at the Super Bowl and realize Weidl helped build that team. The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football and looking to claim their second Lombardi Trophy. How did they get here? With some help from Weidl.

Weidl's career started as well as it could have. He learned from the greatest Steelers scout in their franchise's history and then headed to Baltimore to go win a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

Eventually, he ended up in Philly where he helped sculpt the current dominant NFL team the Eagles are today.

Now, he's in Pittsburgh with a chance to do the same. The Steelers' biggest flaws come from the areas Weidl excels in, and the roster is built for their assistant general manager to finish building a Super Bowl-worthy team for the future.

