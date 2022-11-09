Skip to main content

Steelers On Verge of Change at RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally starting to admit there's change coming in the backfield.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to change after spending the bye week looking through film and evaluating what's working, and what's not, within their offense. 

The biggest takeaway from that evaluation is how they are utilizing their running backs, and for the first time, head coach Mike Tomlin admitted Jaylen Warren could be in line for a major role moving forward. 

It's starting to feel like the undrafted rookie is on the verge of becoming a feature back. 

Meanwhile, the team is beginning to figure out how to replace Chase Claypool. There are a few names that fit that mold right now. 

And finally, there's an offensive coordinator hire the Steelers should make right now. 

